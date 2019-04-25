CLOSE
HomeNews

You Care: Blac Chyna Admitted To Harvard Online Business School

Respect.

Leave a comment
2018 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Blac Chyna is going to Harvard. The Finesse Queen, although she stays steeped in struggle, has been admitted to the Harvard Online Business School.

Reports TMZ:

Chyna has been accepted to take a course at the Harvard Business School — well, the online version … but hey, it’s still Harvard.

The reality star/former stripper got her admissions letter Monday, inviting her to take a course called Business Analytics … teaching students how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions. The course is a substantial time investment — 40 hours over 8 weeks.

Chyna posted a lengthy reflection on her life earlier this week, saying, “I am working to be the best me.”

More power to Blac Chyna since she is trying to be a better version of herself.

That’s all we got.

View this post on Instagram

Act as if it was, and it will be.💡✍🏽

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Photo: Getty

 

Blac Chyna

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
13 itemsOklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Five
Dagger Dame: NBA Stars React To Damian Lillard’s Buzzer-Beater 3 Over OKC
04.24.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close