Bun B Chased Down Armed Robber To ID Him To Authorities

Bun B knows the duties of a civilian holding down his family. The UGK rapper reportedly chased down the burglar he got into a gunfight with in order to ID the culprit.

Reports TMZ:

The Houston rapper’s lawyer, Charles Adams, tells TMZ … Bun and his wife, Queenie, met with the District Attorney this week to discuss the incident, and they have been reassured they are being treated as victims in the case.

We’re told everything they’ve reported lines up with law enforcement’s investigation, and the suspect, Demonte Jackson, is facing 3 first-degree felonies — 2 counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.

Adams tells us Bun B wasn’t specifically targeted by the intruder — he was going house to house in the neighborhood and Bun’s wife happened to answer the door.

Besides licking off shots as the man stole his wife’s Audi, Bun chased him down to take his mask off.

… Queenie offered up her Audi in the garage to the suspect, which is where Bun confronted him and a gunfight ensued. Adams says after the man escaped and left his gun behind … Bun hopped in his car and pursued him.

We’re told the rapper caught up and held the guy at gunpoint … then made him take off his mask so he could identify him. The suspect then escaped again.

Is there any doubt that Bun B is a Triple O? Most importantly, we’re glad Bun and his wife were unharmed.

As for the burglar, throw him under the jail bruh.

