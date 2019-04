Idris Elba married Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco this past weekend. Salute that man, you never really had a shot.

The couple, who were engaged last year, reportedly exchanged their vows on Friday, April 26. Per British Vogue, the nuptials went down at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.

For those who care, Elba rocked a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng while his bride wore a pair of custom dresses by Vera Wang.

See more of the bride on the flip.

