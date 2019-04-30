G Herbo Says ‘Avengers’ Movies Are For “Lame Nerds”

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters over the weekend and broke the box office… but of course, someone still had something negative to say about the film and its fans. This time, that someone was G Herbo.

Talking to his followers on his IG Story this past Saturday, the up-and-coming rapper let everyone know where he stands when it comes to the Avengers. “I ain’t heard ’bout none of that. That shit for like lame nerds,” he said on camera.

He goes on to say that he’s into “gangster sh*t,” while claiming he’s a true “movie head.” He mentioned no one ever told him to watch Avengers: Endgame, adding “I ain’t trying to see that sh*t.”

Watch the clip here and let us know if you care.

Photo: Getty