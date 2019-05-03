D’Angelo Russell Popped For Weed at Airport, Hidden In Fake Arizona Iced Tea Can

D’Angelo Russell needs to get a prescription. The New Jersey Nets point guard got busted for weed at the airport—the contraband was allegedly hidden in a fake can of Arizona Ice Tea.

C’mon son.

ESPN reports that Russell was cited for marijuana possession at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport. Russell was reportedly on his way to Louisville, KY before he was caught with the contraband at baggage check, per New York Port Authority Police.

Russell was detained and released after being nabbed with less than 50 grams of marijuana.

But here is where the struggle becomes immaculate.

“TSA officers detected marijuana in a traveler’s checked bag [Wednesday] night at LaGuardia Airport and contacted Port Authority Police,” TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein told New York Newsday. “The marijuana was concealed inside a beverage can with a hidden compartment. It was one of those AriZona [Iced Tea] beverage cans with a screw-off lid that people hide things in.”

D’Angelo Russell was an NBA All-Star this past season and lead the Nets to the playoffs, where they were bounced out in the first round. Well, at least his season was over, right?

