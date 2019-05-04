CLOSE
YG ft. Tyga & Jon Z “Go Loko,” Iggy Azalea “Started” & More | Daily Visuals 5.3.19

YG brings Black and Brown together to scare the sh*t out of Trumpians and Iggy Azalea is dropping hints for whoever she's dating. Today's Daily Visuals.

YG may be that OG Blood who isn’t afraid to mix it up with his haters out on these streets, but the man definitely has no problem cutting loose and having fun in his videos.

For his visual to the Tyga and Jon Z assisted “Go Loko” the LA rapper unites Black and Latino culture while sporting a bright red mariachi outfit while lamping with the cholos. Keep Tyga away from the low riders! Repo men might think they’re up for repossession.

Iggy Azalea meanwhile is still hoping to recapture her 2014 buzz with a new wedding themed clip to “Started.” Yeah, we’re not sure she’ll be able to do that again. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peewee Longway, Yung Bino, and more.

YG FT. TYGA & JON Z – “GO LOKO”

IGGY AZALEA – “STARTED”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “GOOKIN”

PROJECT YOUNGIN & ANN MARIE – “ON MY WAY”

ZAEHD & CEO – “SMASH”

YUNG BINO – “TRAP”

CHRIS ORRICK – “OUT TO SEA”

