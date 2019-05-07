SZA, The Weeknd & Travis Scott “Power Is Power,” Bun B & Statik Selektah ft. Haile Supreme “I Know” & More | Daily Visuals 5.6.19

This final season of Game of Thrones has had fans all in their feelings for a bevy of reasons (Jon Snow making a series of suspect decisions, b) and while the show doesn’t have an official soundtrack today it’s getting an official song courtesy of the culture.

For the visuals to “Power Is Power,” SZA, The Weeknd and Travis Scott lend their talents to the smash HBO series as they take turns sitting on the coveted iron throne that may or may not end up with Jon Snow as the true king of the seven kingdoms.

Back in the real world Bun B and Statik Selektah link up with Haile and enjoy the calm atmosphere that the ocean provides in their clip to “I Know.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Masta Ace and Marco Polo featuring Pharoahe Monch, The Dirty Church and Tim Hicks, and more.

SZA, THE WEEKND & TRAVIS SCOTT – “POWER IS POWER”

BUN B & STATIK SELEKTAH FT. HAILE SUPREME – “I KNOW”

MASTA ACE & MARCO POLO FT. PHAROAHE MONCH – “THE FIGHT SONG”

THE DIRTY CHURCH & TIM HICKS – “JIM VANCE”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN FT. SMOOKY MARGIELAA – “CAN’T FALL N LUV”

JACQUEES FT. LIL BABY – “YOUR PEACE”

SNOWGOONS FT. ILL CONSCIOUS, JAY NICE & FREDRO STARR – “GOLDEN ERA”

CASHMONYAP FT. POLO G & NOCAP – “NO PATIENCE”

PREZ P FT. WYCKED – “BUTTERFLIES”

DAVE B – “CPU LUV”