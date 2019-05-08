CLOSE
HomeNews

You Care: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Gets His Face Tattooed On Her Chest

No shoutout to the artist?

Leave a comment
Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Copenhagen.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Tekashi69 is currently hitting all the high notes as he tries to serve as little time for the federal racketeering charges he is facing. In related news, his girlfriend got a tattoo of the rapper on her chest.

The Brooklyn rapper’s girl, Jade, got a tattoo of his face above her left breast. It goes nicely with the “69” that’s above her right breast.

Jade shared the pic on her Instagram, which by the looks of all the selfies—she thoroughly enjoys the attention. And no shots, but it’s not exactly the most aesthetically detailed tattoo.

That’s all we got it. Peep it below.

Photo: Instagram

tekashi 6ix9ine

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 items Trending 2019 James Beard Foundation Awards Gala Trending
No Spice: Twitter Drags Ayesha Curry After Saying She Doesn’t Get Attention From Men
05.07.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close