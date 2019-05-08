You Care: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Gets His Face Tattooed On Her Chest

Tekashi69 is currently hitting all the high notes as he tries to serve as little time for the federal racketeering charges he is facing. In related news, his girlfriend got a tattoo of the rapper on her chest.

The Brooklyn rapper’s girl, Jade, got a tattoo of his face above her left breast. It goes nicely with the “69” that’s above her right breast.

Jade shared the pic on her Instagram, which by the looks of all the selfies—she thoroughly enjoys the attention. And no shots, but it’s not exactly the most aesthetically detailed tattoo.

That’s all we got it. Peep it below.

Photo: Instagram