Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon Clothing’ Store To Close Down, For Now

It looks like Nipsey Hussle’s famous flagship store The Marathon Clothing will be closing it’s doors for an unspecified amount of time.

The news came on their official IG page a few days ago when a post went up thanking everyone for shopping at Nipsey’s baby and went on to announce, “We are working around the clock to fulfill every order placed. We ask for your patience as we get everything fulfilled and shipped out to you. Additionally, our flagship store is closed right now, but our online store is open 24/7 to serve you and is the only authorized retailer of our brand. Once again, thank you for your support.”

How long the brick and mortar store will remained closed is anyone’s guess but we hope this isn’t a precursor to a statement saying that it’s a wrap for The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Ave.

After Nipsey Hussle’s murder there was a huge influx of customers purchasing gear from Marathon Clothing whether in person or online but it seems like the orders might’ve become a bit much for the spot to handle. Hopefully they’ll be able to get things back on track and reopen the store that Nipsey Hussle saw as a vessel to help Black and Brown communities across the board prosper.

R.I.P. Nip.