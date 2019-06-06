Accused Sexual Predator Back In Court For Arraignment On 11 New Sexual Assault Charges

R. Kelly is getting extra familiar with the court system. The accused sexual predator is back in court today (June 6) and will surely plead not guilty to 11 additional felony sexual assault charges.

The embattled musician will be present Thursday, along with his attorney, Steven Greenberg, for his arraignment. Greenberg, tells us his client plans to plead not guilty to all 11 charges.

As we reported … Kelly was hit last week with 11 felonies related to sexual assault and various abuse in Illinois. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with 5 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and 2 counts of criminal sexual assault.

In legal docs, Kelly is accused of forcing contact between his penis and the alleged victim’s mouth and committing an act of sexual penetration on a victim listed only as “J.P.” The alleged incident occurred in January 2010, when the victim was under the age of 18.

Per usual, R’uh is denying all the allegations.

Recently, a former employee of the crooner said there are even more sex tapes. Can we speed this up?

