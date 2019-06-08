Central Park 5 Prosecutor Linda Fairstein Dropped By Her Publisher

The L’s keep coming, and they’re way past due. Linda Fairstein, infamous for prosecuting the now-exonerated Central Park 5, has been dropped by her publisher.

Reports NPR:

Linda Fairstein, the longtime New York City prosecutor turned prolific crime novelist, is no longer with her publisher after a firestorm of criticism erupted over her work in a famous — and recently dramatized — trial three decades ago.

Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Random House, confirmed to NPR that it and Fairstein “have decided to terminate their relationship.” A spokesperson for Dutton declined to offer any further details on the decision.

News of the abrupt separation comes two months after the publication of her latest novel, Blood Oath — and just days after the release of the Netflix-produced, Ava DuVernay-helmed miniseries When They See Us. The show dramatizes the notorious case in which authorities pressured five black and Latino teenagers into falsely confessing to a 1989 gang rape in New York City’s Central Park.

Recently, Fairstein resigned from the board of Vassar College and other boards she was affiliated with.

Your actions in life have consequences, and karma has a long memory.

Also, how many other people in her career did she potentially railroad? It’s a question that needs answering.