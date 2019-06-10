Tyler, The Creator Takes Petty Jab At DJ Khaled Over Album Sales Talk

DJ Khaled believes that his latest album, Father of Asahd, should have gone to the top of the charts during its release, believing that Tyler, The Creator’s first chart-topping LP, IGOR, doesn’t belong there. Considering Tyler’s history as a troll of epic proportions, it should come to no one’s surprise that he took a petty jab at the We The Best honcho.

As captured by The Shade Room, Khaled’s video rant in where he referred to IGOR as “mysterious sh*t” before eventually removing the clip.

Tyler replied to tweet referencing Khaled’s rant, acknowledging that for “mysterious sh*t,” the album is moving.

DJ Akademiks joined in on the fun and uploaded a post of the album covers next to each other asking which one was the best among fans. Tyler replied to the post writing, “HIS MSG SHOW SOLD OUT BUT FR I HAVE NEVER HEARD A TYLER SONG IN MY LIFE,” in an obvious jab at Khaled.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out, considering DJ Khaled is taking legal action against Billboard to enforce his claim he was robbed of the top-charting status because 100,000 units were not counted in his total first-week sales count.

Photo: WENN