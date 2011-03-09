Trailer: 50 Cent “Things Fall Apart” [Video]

A trailer for “Things Fall Apart” starring 50 Cent has hit the net showing the rapper’s transition from athletic and brawny to thin and gaunt for the movie role.

As previously reported, 50 shocked the world when he lost nearly sixty pounds to play a rising football star diagnosed with cancer just before reaching his goal of receiving the Heisman Trophy.

Now in the film’s trailer, 50 is seen donning a dreadlock wig and portraying the athlete weakened with illness.

“Things Fall Apart” also features Mario Van Peebles, Ray Liotta and Lynn Whitfield.

Check out 50’s “Things Fall Apart” trailer below.