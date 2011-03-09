Trailer: 50 Cent “Things Fall Apart” [Video]

A trailer for “Things Fall Apart” starring 50 Cent has hit the net showing the rapper’s transition from athletic and brawny to thin and gaunt for the movie role.
As previously reported, 50 shocked the world when he lost nearly sixty pounds to play a rising football star diagnosed with cancer just before reaching his goal of receiving the Heisman Trophy.
Now in the film’s trailer, 50 is seen donning a dreadlock wig and portraying the athlete weakened with illness.
“Things Fall Apart” also features Mario Van Peebles, Ray Liotta and Lynn Whitfield.
Check out 50’s “Things Fall Apart” trailer below.
MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO
Travis Barker Speaks On Working With Rick Ross & Lil Wayne For His “Give The Drummer Some” Solo Debut [Video]
Mack 10 & Glasses Malone Shoot New Video “Dear D.E.A”, Talks New Album & Relationship With Cash Money Records
Yung LA Covers Up Duck Face Tattoo [Video]
Waka Flocka’s Nude PETA Campaign [Photo/Video]
New Video: Nelly Feat. Kelly Rowland “Gone”
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE