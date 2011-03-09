Ja Rule’s Jail Term Moved Back

Ja Rule Will Begin Sentence In June

Rapper Ja Rule has three months to get his stuff together.

Today (March 9), the former Murder Inc rapper was reportedly given a delayed sentence so he could finish his upcoming album and ease his IRS woes.

Rule appeared in a Manhattan Supreme Court this morning, where a judge obliged the rapper’s request to push his surrender date back until June 8, according to the New York Post.

“We want to finish the album, and there’s also a tax issue,” Ja Rule’s lawyer Stacy Richman tells the NY Post. “Somebody, an accountant, had filed an incorrect form, and this is to correct what was done in the past.”

Last year, Ja Rule pleaded guilty to a July 2007 gun possession charge and was sentenced to two-years in prison.

Since then the rapper, born Jeffery Adkins has been adamant about finishing a number of projects before his sentence starts.

In addition to finishing his long-awaited album, Renaissance Project, Rule recently finished filming his role in the faith-based film, I’m in Love With a Church Girl and is in the process of filming a reality show.