Cardi B Indicted for Felonies In Strip Club Fade Fest

The long arm of the law is coming for Cardi B. The Bronx rapper has been invited by a grand jury on multiple charges, including a couple of felonies, stemming from a strip club brawl she was allegedly involved in.

You remember those fades Bardi allegedly ordered on a woman that allegedly slept with her baby daddy Offset? Same case.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ broke the story …Cardi was arrested in October for allegedly ordering an attack on 2 strip club bartenders — Jade and Baddie G. The 2 women claim they were injured during the brawl when Cardi’s people began throwing bottles and chairs.

The incident, which went down in August, was allegedly triggered after Cardi accused Jade of sleeping with Offset.

The grand jury has indicted Cardi on 14 charges, including 2 counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.

Back in April, Cardi rejected a plea deal. But that was only when she was facing assault and reckless endangerment charges. However, those charges are all superseded by the grand jury’s charges.

You can probably bet Cardi will be looking to cut a deal now considering these new charges are a result of what was found during the initial investigation.