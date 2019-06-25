Wendy Williams Will Support Son Kevin Hunter Jr. In Court For Assault Plea

Kevin Hunter Jr. will be in court Tuesday (June 25) to enter a plea in his assault case where he reportedly punched his father, Kevin Hunter Sr., in the nose. His mother, Wendy Williams, will stand in support for her son during his arraignment and it appears that Kevin Sr. will also try to put the beef behind them and appear in court as well.

TMZ exclusively reports:

Sources connected to Wendy tell us, she along with estranged husband Kevin Hunter, will present a united front, supporting their 18-year-old son … who allegedly punched his dad in the nose during a heated argument.

It seems the incident last month may have actually eased tensions between Wendy and Kevin. We’re told the divorce is going forward for sure — this after Wendy learned Kevin father a baby with his mistress — but we’re told she believes it doesn’t cancel out their 28-year relationship. Wendy told a friend, “There’s still love between us, regardless of the divorce,” adding they are still friends.

Our sources say Wendy does not want to create a spectacle in the New Jersey courtroom. She will say nothing in court … she’s only there to support her son, as is Kevin.

The outlet adds that sources are saying that Kevin Sr. is not looking to asking for charges to be handed down on his on and will work with Williams to mend the rift.

—

Photo: Getty