CLOSE
HomeNews

Buju Banton Gets His Own Supreme T-Shirt [Photos]

A hypebeast's dream.

Leave a comment
Buju Banton SUPREME T-Shirt

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

One of Reggae’s brightest stars has just entered the streetwear hall of fame. Buju Banton now has his own SUPREME shirt.

The fashion giant has announced a collaboration with the famed musician in a new addition to their signature collection of celebrity branded tops. This drop includes two colorways of the Jamaican Dancehall legend sporting their iconic red box logo. The back features a handwritten message from the artist stating “Supreme, Forward Even Stand Firm, Jah Love, Buju Banton”.

View this post on Instagram

Buju Banton for Supreme. 📹 @zevmagasis

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on

On February 22, 2011 the Til Shiloh artist was found guilty on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilos of cocaine. After serving seven years he was released in December of 2018. Buju Banton’s SUPREME t-shirt will be available starting June 27 at their New York, Los Angeles and London locations. Japan will get the drop on June 29.

Buju Banton SUPREME T-Shirt

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

Photo: SUPREME

buju banton , streetwear , Supreme

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Prosecutors drop all charges against 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett
Chicago Police Release Surveillance Video Of Jussie Smollet’s Alleged Attack
06.25.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close