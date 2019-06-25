Buju Banton Gets His Own Supreme T-Shirt [Photos]

One of Reggae’s brightest stars has just entered the streetwear hall of fame. Buju Banton now has his own SUPREME shirt.

The fashion giant has announced a collaboration with the famed musician in a new addition to their signature collection of celebrity branded tops. This drop includes two colorways of the Jamaican Dancehall legend sporting their iconic red box logo. The back features a handwritten message from the artist stating “Supreme, Forward Even Stand Firm, Jah Love, Buju Banton”.

On February 22, 2011 the Til Shiloh artist was found guilty on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilos of cocaine. After serving seven years he was released in December of 2018. Buju Banton’s SUPREME t-shirt will be available starting June 27 at their New York, Los Angeles and London locations. Japan will get the drop on June 29.

Photo: SUPREME