G-Eazy Drops 3-Track EP ‘B-Sides’

Aside from his public feud with Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy’s been relatively quiet on the music front for a hot minute now but has now given his fans something he can feel with the release of a few new cuts.

Eazy’s B-Sides EP consists of three cuts in “It’s Easy,” Spectacular Now” and “Bang” which has the lone guest feature in Tyga who ever since getting dumped by Kylie Jenner that fool’s been all over the game. Who knew he’d be in such demand post-sugarmama. You’d think he’d take the opportunity to really squash his beef with MGK with a collabo, but it just didn’t come to fruition. Maybe next time?

Check out G-Eazy’s lastest EP below and let us know if you’re feeling his brand new cuts.