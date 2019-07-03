Black Family Fires Confederate Flag Rocking Contractor Soon As He Arrived To Do Job

A Black family in Atlanta decided to forgo the services of a white contractor who rolled up on their property with a huge Confederate Flag flying on the back of his truck. Allison and Zeke Brown of Atlanta kindly told the gentleman that because of the flag, his services were no longer needed and sent him on his way.

Yahoo! reports:

Allison and Zeke Brown of Atlanta, Georgia hired the man, whose name is Michael, to replace the brakes on their golf cart. When he arrived at their home on Saturday, an enormous rebel flag was attached to his truck.

“Hi, you know what, I do apologize, I know you’ve come from a very long way, but we’re going to use someone else,” Allison, 40, a radiation therapist, tells Michael, as captured in a video on her Ring app.

“She’s upset with the flag,” explains Zeke, 48.

“No, I’m beyond upset with the flag,” corrects Allison.

Michael offers to remove the flag, but Allison says, “No, you don’t need to take it down. You can continue to believe what you need to believe, sir. But no, I cannot pay you for your services. Thank you, have a good day.”

Tough break but that flag’s history when it comes to Black folks and some of the folks who love to fly it made this a rather easy call.

Check out the video of the encounter below.

