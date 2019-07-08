Slim 400 Released From ICU But Still Battling Gunshot Injuries

Slim 400 suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an apparent drive-by shooting and all reports suggested that he was expected to make a full recovery. A new report states that the rapper and YG affiliate was released from ICU and still remains hospitalized.

TMZ reports:

Sources connected to the rapper tell TMZ that Slim was recently taken out of the ICU at the hospital he’s being treated at, and that he’s now in stable condition. That said, we’re told Slim still has a long road of recuperating ahead of him.

Our sources say he’s expected to remain in the hospital for a good long while, despite initial expectations that he’d be making a full recovery in the coming weeks.

Considering he’s undergone 4 surgeries since being rushed to the hospital — after being shot 9 times in multiples areas of his body — it’s no wonder he’ll be bedside for the foreseeable future.

According to the outlet, YG has been to the hospital to visit Slim 400 among other friends and associates.

