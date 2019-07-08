Trophies: Megan Rapinoe Quotes Nipsey Hussle To Celebrate World Cup Win

Megan Rapinoe is a real one. The U.S. Women’s Soccer team’s brightest and wokest star quoted Nipsey Hussle in a celebratory post to celebrate the team’s World Cup win.

In case you missed it, the U.S. Women’s Soccer team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the Women’s World Cup final in France.

While Team MAGA stewed that a team with a lesbian star in Rapinoe who gives no f*cks about Donald Trump won it all, she eventually took to Instagram to celebrate. The team captain posted a photo of herself holding a trophies (the Golden Ball and Golden Boot), with the caption:

“Ain’t really trip on the credit, I just paid all of my dues

I just respected the game, now my name all in the news

Trippin’ on all of my moves, quote me on this, got a lot more to prove- @nipseyhussle #tmc🏁 #cheesin.”

Those lyrics are from “Hussle & Motivate” off Nip’s 2018 album Victory Lap.

Rapinoe infamously told Eight by Eight Magazine, “I’m not going to the f*cking White House” after criticism from Trump for her protest of injustice before games by not singing the national anthem.

Real always recognizes real, and The Marathon Continues.