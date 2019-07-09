Tyga “Lightskin Lil Wayne,” Post Malone ft. Young Thug “Goodbyes” & More | Daily Visuals 7.8.19

And y’all thought Tyga’s career was over when his once under-aged sugarmama, Kylie Jenner dropped him like a gluten-enriched snack.

Since then T-Raw done broke through on Billboard’s top 20 with his latest album Legendary, and for his clip to the album cut “Lightskin Lil Wayne,” pays homage to Tunechi by recreating some of Weezy’s most famous music videos.

Post Malone meanwhile finds himself getting done in by a generational greaser only to come back and haunt the town with his zombie self in the Young Thug assisted visual to “Goodbyes.” Sometimes they come back for real.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Peewee Longway, Trouble featuring City Girls, and more.

TYGA – “LIGHTSKIN LIL WAYNE”

POST MALONE FT. YOUNG THUG – “GOODBYES”

M-DOT & REVALATION – “JUMP START”

UKNOWSCOTT & STACCS SCRILLA – “HIT”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “CRAIGSLIST”

TROUBLE FT. CITY GIRLS – “SHE A WINNER”

QUANDO RONDO – “DOPE BOY DREAMS”

EARZ – “THROW IT”

ED SHEERAN, BRUNO MARS & CHRIS STAPLETON – “BLOW”

F$O DINERO – “BROWARD”

ROME STREETZ & AL DIVINO – “ROTTEN.COM”