Before Jacob The Jeweler was keeping your favorite rappers dripping in ice, Dapper Dan was keeping the artists who paved the way for them fresh and clean.

The legendary clothing designer of the Hip-Hop game has come a long way from reworking high end name brand clothing into exclusive attire for pimps, hustlers and rap celebrities to holding it down as one of Gucci’s hottest designers.

Today (July 11), the triple OG sat down with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy to talk about why he stuck with Gucci even after the blackface controversy, how he survived after his factory got shut down, and why he doesn’t start his own clothing brand.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Dapper Dan on The Breakfast Club.

1. Started From The Bottom

Growing up with the legendary Pee Wee Kirkland, Dapper Dan remembers they were so poor they used to steal food and whatnot just to get by. Eventually he began to sell drugs to make ends meet but ended up locked up with one of the men who allegedly murdered Malcolm X. Interestingly enough the alleged killer got “crazy respect” behind bars.

