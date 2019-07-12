DJ Mustard ft. Quavo, YG & Meek Mill “100 Bands,” Mike Posner ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Look What I’ve Become” & More | Daily Visuals 7.11.19

It seems like the practice of Hip-Hop DJ’s like Clue, Khaled, and Kay Slay teaming up some of your favorite rappers on the same track has been dying out for a hot minute, but luckily DJ Mustard is keeping that tradition alive and well and today we get a visual to one of his big 3 cuts.

In his black-and-white visuals to “100 Bands,” Mustard brings together Quavo, YG and Meek Mill for a house party turned strip club as the four of them make it rain in a residential area where unsuspecting neighbors are treated to thick young women flexing what they mama gave them on the front lawn of the property.

Meanwhile Mike Posner enjoys a brisk walk through America and is joined by Ty Dolla $ign along the way in his clip to “Look What I’ve Become.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Wookie, Marty Obey, and more.

DJ MUSTARD FT. QUAVO, YG & MEEK MILL – “100 BANDS”

MIKE POSNER FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “LOOK WHAT I’VE BECOME”

LIL WOOKIE – “LONG NIGHTS”

MARTY OBEY – “DOLLA & A GUN”

HOTHEAD1300 & WOOSKI1300 – “HOTNEMM”

DANNY TAYLOR FT. CASKEY – “400 DEGREES”

LIL KEYU – “PLAY DUMB”