Feds Say R. Kelly Paid Off Accuser’s Family From 2008 Trial Where He Was Acquitted

R. Kelly is finished. The Feds arrested the alleged sexual predator last night, and part of the indictment includes charges that the Chicago crooner paid off a chunk of the family of the then-teenaged girl he was alleged to have sexually violated on video.

In 2008, to the surprise of many, including those in the court room, R. Kelly was acquitted.

However, in the now unseal indictment, the Feds claim R. Kelly and his enablers went to incredible lengths to stymie the investigation.

Says the New York Times:

So, according to a federal grand jury indictment unsealed Friday in Chicago, he and his associates tried to take care of it.

They gave the girl and her family gifts and money over more than a dozen years, the indictment alleges. There were payments of thousands of dollars. A GMC Yukon Denali SUV given to the girl. A trip abroad to make them unavailable to law enforcement. And instructions that they lie to investigators to protect him.

It may never be known whether these activities, if proven true, helped lead to his acquittal in 2008 when that case finally went to trial. But these allegations, some of which have long been the subject of rumor and suspicion, are part of a raft of new federal charges brought against Mr. Kelly this week, shifting what had been a local case in Chicago to a multistate federal prosecution.

And that’s only a portion of the dirty the Feds got on R’uh.

Mr. Kelly, whose real name is Robert S. Kelly, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Chicago on 13 counts, among them conspiracy to obstruct justice and producing child pornography, including four videos that included the girl whose family he is accused of paying. He was also accused of crimes against four other minors, including aggravated criminal abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.

In addition, a grand jury in Brooklyn indicted Mr. Kelly on five counts, including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting people across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity. Those activities included exploitation of a child, forced labor, and kidnapping, according to the indictment. There were five victims in that indictment, three of whom were minors at the time.

Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, issued a statement with the usual woe is me, my poor client sentiments.

“The conduct alleged appears to largely be the same as the conduct previously alleged against Mr. Kelly in his current state indictment and his former state charges that he was acquitted of,” wrote Greenberg.