Jennifer Lopez & Her Crew of Avenging Strippers Get That Paper ‘Hustlers’ Trailer

A few months ago people got excited when they learned that Cardi B would be making her big screen debut in Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming film, Hustlers, and today we get our first look at film about strippers as the official trailer has finally dropped.

Starring J-Lo as an OG exotic dancer showing a new jack (Constance Wu) the ins and outs of the trade, Hustlers centers around a sisterhood of strippers who finesse pervy wolves of Wall Street out of their ill-gotten gains and spread the wealth amongst themselves. Unfortunately they end up becoming hotboxes with the feds on their asses, and not in the way they’re used to at the strip club. And while it seems like Cardi B’s role will be relegated to a cameo here or there the Lorene Scafaria directed film seems like it’s going to be an enjoyable ride regardless of how many “Okuurrr!”‘s we’ll get throughout the movie.

Check out the trailer for Hustlers below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come September 13.