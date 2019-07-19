Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL Still Keeping Case Open

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek Hill investigation. In a statement released on Friday (July 19) the league will not suspend the wide receiver.

Hill was the subject of a domestic violence investigation involving his young son that could have put a dent in his career. He can now breathe a sigh of relief after the National Football League cleared him to attend Chief’s practice. The league confirmed in a statement that after its “comprehensive investigation” it will not be suspending the wide receiver.

Local law authorities conducted their own separate investigation.

“Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries.”

“Similarly, based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy. Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City’s training camp and participate in all club activities.”

Hill’s troubles began when a video surfaced of the Kansas City Chief’s player’s fiance accusing of abusing their 3-year-old son. Even though he is cleared, the NFL also announced that it will keep the case open. So he’s definitely under the ever-watchful eye of Roger Goodell.

“If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.”

After the league’s announcement, Hill took to his Twitter account to speak on the decision. In his own statement claiming “the last few months have been very difficult for me, especially as a father.”

“The false allegations that were originally reported in March were highly publicized and involved the care of my son. I am grateful for so many things and grateful for so many people who have supported me during this challenging time. I fully respect and accept the NFL’s decision.”

Love you guys !!!✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/QWKA7ia37i — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 19, 2019

This isn’t the first time Hill has been in trouble. Back in 2014, the 25-year-old professional football player pleaded guilty to a charge of battery involving his fiancee, Crystal Espinal while in attending college at Oklahoma State University. As reported by ESPN, he was sentenced to three years probation and anger management classes.

So he’s dodged two bullets, but a third one could prove to be the one that ends his professional career. Hill is walking on thin ice at this moment, and the NFL is looking at him very closely.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty