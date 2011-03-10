CLOSE
Eminem’s “The Eminem Show” Goes Diamond

Eminem’s The Eminem Show Sells Over 10 Million Copies

 

Eminem can add his fourth studio album to his list of growing accomplishments now that it’s officially gone Diamond.

Eminem’s The Eminem Show has been certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America nearly nine years since its release.

The project that featured “Cleaning Out My Closet”, “Without Me” and “Sing For The Moment” earned the Detroit emcee his third Grammy in “The Best Rap” category.

Em’s The Marshall Mather’s LP also sold 10 million copies.

 

