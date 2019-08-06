If He Could Turn Back The Hands Of Time: R. Kelly Charged In Minnesota With Sex Crimes

R. Kelly is deeply aligned with the struggle as he continues to fight criminal sex charges in the state of Illinois and New York. Now, Minnesota is jumping in on the mix and brought up a 2001 incident in the state where the beleaguered R&B singer allegedly tried to pay minors for sex.

The Blast reports:

Hennepin County Attorney just made the announcement that Kelly has been charged with 2 felony counts for allegedly engaging in prostitution with someone under 18-years-old and offering to hire someone under the age of 18 for sexual purposes.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman claims that in 2001, Kelly met with a fan at the City Center shopping mall in Minnesota.

The fan was an underage girl who was attempting to get an autograph, and Kelly allegedly gave her his phone number with instructions to call.

When she called, the girl was directed to his hotel and ushered up to his suite. Officials claims Kelly offered her $200 to take her clothes off and dance, to which she obliged.

She was also given VIP tickets to an R. Kelly show, and when the girl was seen in the front row her brother asked what had happened and was told about the situation.

Freeman says the alleged victim contacted his offices, stating that she and Kelly did not have sex.

Photo: Getty