Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Hot Girl Summer”, Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign Tag Along

Do you think you can drive the boat?

Megan Thee Stallion finally lets loose her highly-anticipated anthem, “Hot Girl Summer.” As expected, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign tag along for what the Houston rapper hopes will be a (late) summer bop.

Ty Dolla $ign holds down the hook as Meg and Nicki drop verses that cover their exploits with the opposite sex. Apparently, being boo’d up or engaged are not deterrents to a hot girl summer.

Cook on. Listen to Meg Thee Stallion’s Juicy J-prodcued “Hot Girl Summer” below.

