La La, Cee Lo And The Ting Tings Take Over The “Red Bull Soundclash” [Photos]

CeeLo Green and The Ting Tings were the latest artists to battle it out at the Red Bull Soundclash.

On Saturday 6,000 spring breakers packed into Las Vegas’ MGM Resorts International lot across from the Luxor to experience the one of a kind event.

Hosted by the now Mrs. La La Anthony, CeeLo and The Ting Tings performed various musical challenges, both rehearsed and improvised, showcasing their musical abilities.

This “exercise in musicianship” gave the audience an opportunity to get a more intimate musical experience than through a regular tour-based performance. Red Bull Soundclash’s experimental format included a “warm-up round” wbere each artist performed three songs of their original material to start the show. CeeLo performed “Lady Killer,” “Bright Lights” and the Gnarls Barkley hit “Crazy.” The Ting Tings then followed with songs “Keep Your Head,” “Hit Me Down Sonny” and “Shut Up and Let Me Go.”

The final round dubbed the “Wild Card” included the bands inviting special guests to perform with them on stage. The Ting Tings tapped The King himself – Elvis Presley (impersonator) to help with their hit single “That’s Not My Name.” while Lo Green invited his Goodie M.O.B. family, Khujo, T-Mo and Big Gipp to reunite Goodie Mob for a performance of “Get Rich to This.”

The night ended on a high note with the two groups on one stage performing the grand finale, a collaborative rendition of CeeLo’s hit “Fu*k You.”

Check out pictures of CeeLo, The Ting Tings and La La at the Red Bull Soundclash in Vegas below.

Photo Credit: Carlo Cruz, Red Bull Photofiles

Red Bull Soundclash Las Vegas host La La Anthony

