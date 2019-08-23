Future ft. Meek Mill & Doe Boy “100 Shooters,” G-Eazy & Tyga “Bang” & More | Daily Visuals 8.22.19

We’re not sure why Future’s been featuring slim light-skinned models in his videos lately but they’re steadily becoming a primary feature in his visual work.

That continues to be the case in his latest clip to the Meek Mill and Doe Boy assisted “100 Shooters” where Future and company keep things hot and gritty with lit up motorcycles (literally on fire) and still models who don’t even bop to the beat. Just stare into the camera. It’s creepy sexiness.

Elsewhere G-Eazy and Tyga ball outta control on the basketball court where the cheerleaders shake their pom-poms and rumps for their team in their clip to “Bang.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Burna Boy, Fatboy SSE, and more.

