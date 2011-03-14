Santigold Signs To Roc Nation

Alternative artist Santigold is the latest celeb to join Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label home.

The singer revealed the news herself via Twitter writing,

“It’s official! Made the change to Roc Nation management!”

Her management deal puts her under the same umbrella as Wale and Mark Ronson and offers her an opportunity to work with Roc Nation’s signed artists such as Willow Smith, Jay Electronica and J. Cole.

Santigold’s debut album Santolgold was released in 2008.

Since then she’s been heard on Jay-Z’s “Brooklyn We Go Hard” off his Blueprint III album.