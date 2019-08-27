Rapsody “Nina,” Snoop Dogg ft. Rick Ross & Stressmatic “Main Phone” & More | Daily Visuals 8.26.19

Just like it’s never too late to go to college, it’s never too late to get put on to the Goddess MC known as Rapsody.

Now’s a good time as any to take in her essence in the elemental visuals to “Nina” where the MC from NC makes the different sides of nature the backdrop while proving she’s phenomenally woman. Her latest project Eve is on digital shelves now.

Back on the West Coast, Uncle Snoop takes a break from listening to reggaeton in his Bentley to get things cracking with Stressmatic and Rick Rock while burning some stick icky in his clip to “Main Phone.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Dreamville, YBN Almighty Jay, and more.

RAPSODY – “NINA”

SNOOP DOGG FT. RICK ROCK & STRESSMATIC – “MAIN PHONE”

DREAMVILLE – “SLEEP DEPRIVED”

YBN ALMIGHTY JAY – “RED LIGHT DISTRICT”

YUNG MAL FT. LIL GOTIT & PI’ERRE BOURNE – “ACTION”

INTERNATIONAL JONES – “TRISTAN THOMPSON”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “FIJI WATER”