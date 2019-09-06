Called It: Nicki Minaj Says Retirement Tweet Was “Abrupt and Insensitive”

We called it. After a hasty retirement tweet yesterday (Sept. 6) that set the Internets on fire, Nicki Minaj is already walking back the message.

In response to a fans pleas for some explanation, Nicki responded, “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe,” on early Friday (Sept. 6) morning.

Yep, it wasn’t even a full 24 hours before Mrs. Petty called for a Mulligan.

TMZ reported that the retirement talk “blindsided” the rapper’s own friends. Sounds like Nicki was in her feelings due to mounting criticism due her fiance’s sordid past (he’s a convicted felon), the usual musical critique or the suspect twerking skills (hey, the Internet is petty).