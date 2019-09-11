Casanova ft. Fabolous “So Brooklyn,” Maxo Kream ft. Megan Thee Stallion “She Live” & More | Daily Visuals 9.10.19

Brooklyn stand up! Two of the borough’s most thorough rappers finally come through with a visual for their Kings County collaboration.

In their new visuals for “So Brooklyn,” Casanova and Fabolous take it back to the street corner and the projects where they’re joined by fellow Brooklynites including the likes of Lil Cease, Papoose, Maino and Lance Stephenson, while they floss the kind of ice they only dreamed about owning while growing up in the struggle.

Elsewhere Maxo Kream and Megan Thee Stallion are looking for love with their own individual Flava Of Love-ish reality shows in their comedic clip for “She Live.” We all know Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t have to resort to game show type contests to find love. Heads are ready and willing to wife her up right now!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dolph and Key Glock, Burna Boy featuring Jorja Smith, and more.

CASANOVA FT. FABOLOUS – “SO BROOKLYN”

MAXO KREAM & MEGAN THEE STALLION – “SHE LIVE”

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK – “BACK TO BACK”

BURNA BOY FT. JORJA SMITH – “GUM BODY”

MOLLY BRAZY – “WOOD”

DAX – “KILLSHOT 2”

LOU WILLIAMS – “REBOUND”

YULTRON X JAY PARK FT. SIK-K & PH-1 – “SAY GOODBYE”

SCARFO DA PLUG – “STRANGER DANGER”