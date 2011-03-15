Amber Rose Talks New Radio Show, Disses Kanye’s Ex-Fiance; “What’s Her Name Again?” [Video]

Amber Rose is speaking further on her new occupation as a new host on Jamie Foxx’s Sirus/XM station and her previous relationship with Kanye West.

As previously reported Rose was recently confirmed as the host of the tentatively titled“ Amber N The Roses” radio show featuring herself and a panel of her friends.

Speaking on her new venture, Rose appeared on Jamie’s Fox’s ‘Foxxhole’ and let listeners in on what to expect.

According to Rose the entertainment/music program will feature herself and her ladies aiming to entertain.

“It’s so funny because I’ve kind of been a celebrity for two years and people are just hearing my voice for the first time. Me and all my girls here are going to have a lot of fun and make people laugh.”

While on air Amber also spoke again on her previous relationship with Kanye and shot down criticism that her fame was solely based on him.

When one of Foxx’s co-hosts pointed out that she owed her fame to the emcee, Rose noted that Kanye was with designer Alexis Phifer for six years but people can’t seem to remember her name.

“I never wanted to be famous it just happened to me. I was with somebody that I loved very much. I literally was with someone that I loved very much and we were out people would say “Kanye I love you but can you snap a picture of me and Amber Real quick?” Me and Kanye were in a very committed relationship. When I was out with Kanye, I became famous. He was with a girl for six years that he was going to marry. What’s her name again??? THANK YOU.”

Kanye And Alexis Phifer

A premiere date has not been set for Amber N The Roses.

Listen to Amber talking her radio show and Alexis Phifer below.