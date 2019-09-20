Czarface Partners With Bent Water Brewing For Don The Armor Brew

Czarface, the supergroup comprised of Wu-Tang Clan swordsman Inspectah Deck, and Boston underground veterans 7L & Esoteric, has merged the sensibilities of Hip-Hop and comics seamlessly across six albums. In a collaborative effort with Bent Water Brewing out of Massetchestts, the group has their own brew named Don The Armor.

Don The Armor is a New England Double IPA, which essentially means this is a big, bold beer that has double the hops of other India Pale Ale styles. Clocking in at 8% ABV, Bent Water explains the taste profile as “intense aromas of orange, red berries, mango, and a hint of pine on the nose. The flavors of orange creamsicle, pineapple, and melon absolutely leap out of this smooth double IPA.”

The collaboration is available now from Bent Water but quantities of this brew are limited, so cop the Czarface X Don The Armor X Bent Water New England Double IPA soon!

Photo: Bent Water Brewing.