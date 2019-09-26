Tekashi 6ix9ine Says No To Witness Protection, Opts For 24/7 Security Detail

Tekashi 6ix9ine is through essentially telling on everyone connected to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and it was expected that he would go into witness protection. However, the rapper born Daniel Hernandez has opted to take on a 24/7 security detail instead.

TMZ reports:

The federal trial that saw the rapper sing like a canary for 3 days wraps up Thursday as prosecutors and defense attorneys give closing arguments. Tekashi pointed fingers and named names of his old gang members (and other celebs too), but sources close to him tell us he will forgo any participation in witness protection — and will instead opt for a life of fame.

That might sound like a death wish, considering how many people he rolled over on during his testimony — but we’re told Tekashi’s still itching to make new music, and believes he can pick up where he left off.

Tekashi realizes the Nine Trey Bloods could be gunning for him, and possibly others who are pissed he turned rat for the feds — but we’re told his safety plan is simply round-the-clock security. It’s, essentially, the hide-in-plain-sight approach.

The Joe Budden Podcast essentially called this a few episodes back after Joe, Mal and Rory openly pondered about Tekashi’s potential return to music. As those guys would say, “that’s nasty.”

—

Photo: Getty