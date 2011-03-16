Drake Nearly Arrested, Given Warning At Jamaican Concert

Drake Breaks Jamaica’s No Cursing Policy
Young Money rapper Drake drew the ire of Jamaican authorities but escaped arrest with a warning after breaking Jamaica’s strict policy of no cursing on stage, at a recent concert.
According to reports, Drizzy was performing at Brit Jam 2011 as artist Movado’s guest when he apperantly yelled out the phrase, “blood clot” (considered profanity on the island) while on stage.
The rapper was let off easy and issued a warning and not arrested.
Jamaica has a very strict policy against cursing on stage.
This isn’t the first time artists have been reprimanded for not adhering to this mandate .
Beenie Man, Snoop Dogg and Ja Rule have all faced charges for breaking the island’s anti-profanity policy.
