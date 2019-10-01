Fap In The Name Of Love: R. Kelly Sad He Can’t See 2 Girlfriends, Working On Getting Bond

R. Kelly is feeling a little lonely in the clink and is apparently also dealing with some health issues as well. The troubled R&B singer’s legal team is hard at work on getting him out on bond, which is partly motivated by him not seeing his two girlfriends at the same time.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the alleged child sex predator is pleading with a judge to grant him bond.

The singer has been arguing for his release for months and has had no luck. His lawyers are now trying new arguments.

In newly filed documents, Kelly’s lawyer argues the singer is not a flight risk. They accuse prosecutors of failing to provide evidence to back up this claim.

The lawyer takes issue with prosecutors not providing the name of the alleged victims.

His lawyer states, “Mr. Kelly possesses almost no financial resources, and no evidence was presented to the Court to the contrary. Indeed, there is nothing in the record to support such an inference. Likewise, Mr. Kelly is not a frequent international traveler. His passport is presently in the custody of authorities in Cook County, Illinois in connection with Illinois State court proceedings. That passport was issued approximately eight years ago and does not contain a single stamp for travel.”

The outlet adds that Kelly has strict visitation rights and is only allowed one unrelated visitor at a time, meaning Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary have to split who gets a shot to see Kelly and can only switch between them every 90 days.

Tough break for Kelly. Hopefully, the five-finger knuckle shuffle is keeping him warm at night.

