Malika Haqq’s Ex O.T. Genasis Is The Baby Daddy

Malika Haqq has finally revealed who the father of her child is.

After announcing her pregnancy last week via a sponsored ad, US Weekly confirms that Malika is indeed pregnant by her ex-boyfriend of two-years, rapper O.T. Genasis.

Although Haqq herself has yet to confirm or deny the identity of her child’s father, she did take to Instagram to share the first view of her baby bump. The barely-there bump was cradled by her twin sister Khadija and accompanied by a heartfelt caption from the mom to be.

“I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much… And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more 🥰”

O.T. Genasis has also been mum about his reaction to the pregnancy news and rumors that he is the father. Malika and O.T. Genasis split in June after the actress posted a sexy photo with the caption, “single.” The two linked up in 2017 and were flying high before hitting a rough patch in May of last year. In October 2018, things took a turn for the better when O.T. Genasis took to his Instagram page to express his love and gratitude for his then-girlfriend, with a message from the heart.

“To the world you may be one person but to me You’ve become my world. My life has changed with you in it. Before you I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know I always play you love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced. As men we often have PRIDE that makes us not wanna do certain things. I would do anything in this world for you. YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man.. You’re not only my partner but my best friend..

God told me to love you forever and that’s what I plan on doing.

This letter is to thank you for everything you do and to tell you

I LOVE YOU. @forevermalika ❤️”

Malika Haqq’s BFF Khloé Kardashian celebrated the mom-to-be with an Instagram post welcoming her to motherhood. “My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!”Khloe wrote on Instagram. “I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!”

Although the official due date hasn’t been revealed, the baby is expected in 2020.