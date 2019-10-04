Iconic Black Actress Diahann Carroll Passes Away

Truly iconic African-American actress Diahann Carroll has passed away. She was 84.

The New York Times reports that the barrier-breaking actress passed away due to complications of breast cancer at her home in West Hollywood, CA.

Carroll changed the game when she starred on Julia, which ran on NBC from 1968 to 1971. She was the first Black actress to star in a series on national television series, portraying a professional—a widowed nurse raising a young son. ‘

Heads of a certain age will recall that Carroll played Whitley Gilbert’s mother on A Different World, as well as Dominique Deveraux on ABC soap opera Dynasty.

Also worth noting, she was born Carol Diann Johnson in the Boogie Down Bronx on July 17, 1935, and grew up in Harlem.

Rest in power Diahann Carroll.

Photo: Getty