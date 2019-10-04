CLOSE
HomeNews

Iconic Black Actress Diahann Carroll Passes Away

Rest in power to the legend.

Diahann Carroll Session

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty

Truly iconic African-American actress Diahann Carroll has passed away. She was 84.

The New York Times reports that the barrier-breaking actress passed away due to complications of breast cancer at her home in West Hollywood, CA.

Carroll changed the game when she starred on Julia, which ran on NBC from 1968 to 1971. She was the first Black actress to star in a series on national television series, portraying a professional—a widowed nurse raising a young son. ‘

Heads of a certain age will recall that Carroll played Whitley Gilbert’s mother on A Different World, as well as Dominique Deveraux on ABC soap opera Dynasty.

Also worth noting, she was born Carol Diann Johnson in the Boogie Down Bronx on July 17, 1935, and grew up in Harlem.

Rest in power Diahann Carroll.

Photo: Getty

 

diahann carroll , RIP

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1
DJ Akademiks Dusts Off Lil AK Rap Persona, Drops Nicki Minaj Diss
10.04.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close