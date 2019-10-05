Dave East ft. Jacquees “Alone,” YK Osiris ft. Kehlani “Ride” & More | Daily Visuals 10.4.19

While Dave East fans enjoy his portrayal of M-E-T-H-O-D Man on Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga series, the man doesn’t plan on abandoning his rap career anytime soon and comes through with some new work for his day one followers.

Picking up where his last video left off, Dave East’s visual for the Jacquees assisted “Alone” finds him spreading the wealth from the jux he pulled and blessing everyone from his wifey to the old lady on the block with stacks of cash. Robbin’ Hood status, for real for real.

From Hip-Hop to R&B, YK Osiris and company busts out some moves in a diner in hopes of wooing the cute waitress working there for his Kehlani assisted clip to “Ride.” Gotta wonder how she would’ve reacted if son had two left feet.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dark Lo featuring Benny the Butcher, Fokis and Loasteeze, and more.

DAVE EAST FT. JACQUEES – “ALONE”

YK OSIRIS FT. KEHLANI – “RIDE”

DARK LO FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “RIPPED APART”

FOKIS & LOASTEEZE – “MAKE IT CLEAR”

BORN LEGENDS – “SO PHILLY”

SIR FT. KADHJA BONET – “NEW SKY”

TERRACE MARTIN – “ALL I OWN”

OLAH ONLY – “BEAT THE ODDS”