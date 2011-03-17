Killer Mike Says 50 Cent Used His Beat [Video]

Killer Mike Accuses 50 Cent Of Stealing His Beat

A clip of Killer Mike’s show at Center Stage in Atlanta surfaced yesterday featuring the Grind Time rapper setting the record straight about a beat that he spit on. T

he track “Pressure” produced by Tha Bizness happens to be the same backdrop for 50 Cent’s “So Disrespectful.”

Mike let the crowd know,

“In case you motherf**kers didn’t know, and you get to talkin’ ’bout ‘he used 50 beat’, no the Fawk I didn’t. 50 heard my Isht and said ‘that’s dope, I wanna use it too.’ So disrespectful, let’s go!”

Peep the clip:

