CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

Killer Mike Says 50 Cent Used His Beat [Video]

Leave a comment

Killer Mike Accuses 50 Cent Of Stealing His Beat

A clip of Killer Mike’s show at Center Stage in Atlanta surfaced yesterday featuring the Grind Time rapper setting the record straight about a beat that he spit on. T

he track “Pressure” produced by Tha Bizness happens to be the same backdrop for 50 Cent’s “So Disrespectful.”

Mike let the crowd know,

“In case you motherf**kers didn’t know, and you get to talkin’ ’bout ‘he used 50 beat’, no the Fawk I didn’t. 50 heard my Isht and said ‘that’s dope, I wanna use it too.’ So disrespectful, let’s go!”

Peep the clip:

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot [Photos/Video]

Fountain Of Youth Flow: Celebrities Who Don’t Age

Amber Rose Talks New Radio Show, Disses Kanye’s Ex-Fiance; “What’s Her Name Again?” [Video]

Toccora Sips On Hennessy & Talks Looking For Love & New Reality Dating Show With Donald Trump [Video]

50 Cent , atlanta , Killer Mike , pressure , so disrespectful

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close