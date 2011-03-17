Killer Mike Says 50 Cent Used His Beat [Video]

Killer Mike Accuses 50 Cent Of Stealing His Beat
A clip of Killer Mike’s show at Center Stage in Atlanta surfaced yesterday featuring the Grind Time rapper setting the record straight about a beat that he spit on. T
he track “Pressure” produced by Tha Bizness happens to be the same backdrop for 50 Cent’s “So Disrespectful.”
Mike let the crowd know,
“In case you motherf**kers didn’t know, and you get to talkin’ ’bout ‘he used 50 beat’, no the Fawk I didn’t. 50 heard my Isht and said ‘that’s dope, I wanna use it too.’ So disrespectful, let’s go!”
Peep the clip:
MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO
Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot [Photos/Video]
Fountain Of Youth Flow: Celebrities Who Don’t Age
Amber Rose Talks New Radio Show, Disses Kanye’s Ex-Fiance; “What’s Her Name Again?” [Video]
Toccora Sips On Hennessy & Talks Looking For Love & New Reality Dating Show With Donald Trump [Video]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE