‘The Matrix 4’ Casts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Doogie Howser In Undisclosed Roles

Now that The Matrix 4 has been confirmed the cast surrounding Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss is beginning to take shape and a few days after The Get Down‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is said to have landed a lead role in the sci-fi film, it’s now being reported that Doogie Howser, M.D. is about to become a part of the program.

Variety is reporting that Neil Patrick Harris is the latest addition to the upcoming Wachowski directed blockbuster film but unfortunately details about the roles these newcomers will be playing is being kept under lock and seal. All we know about the script came from Keanu Reeves during an interview with Entertainment Tonight when he referred to the story as “very ambitious. As it should be!” We’re not sure how we should take that to be honest. Could be good or it could be that he didn’t wanna say it was overkill.

Jada Pinkett Smith meanwhile continues to negotiate her deal with Warner Bros. to reprise her role of Niobe and Laurence Fishburne seems to be the odd man out as rumors have Abdul-Mateen II replacing him as a younger version of Morpheus (huh!?!). Will Niobe be cougaring it with a younger Morpheus in The Matrix 4? Probably.

Principal photography on The Matrix 4 is set to start in 2020 with rumors have it releasing sometime in 2022. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.