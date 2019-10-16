Beats Links Up With Pharrell To Unveil Its New Noise-Canceling Solo Pro Headphones

You would have thought that iconic headphone brand, Beats By Dre, would have had a noise-canceling on-ear headphone already. But that was not the case, until now when the Apple-owned company announced it’s new Beats Solo Pro headset.

With help from famed producer and longterm ambassador of the brand, Pharrell Williams, Beats announced its first on-ear headphones. The new Beats Solo Pro offers “the most advanced acoustic technologies, upgraded ergonomics for optimal comfort and all-new features like Transparency, Apple Audio Sharing, and fold-to-power.”

Active Noise Canceling Solo Pro is Beats’ first-ever on-ear headphone featuring Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC), the brand’s proprietary technology derived from Beats Studio3 Wireless, with updated tuning to accommodate the on-ear form factor. Using advanced algorithms to continuously monitor and adjust to your listening environment. Pure ANC efficiently detects and blocks ambient noise—not only on an airplane but also in a noisy café or a busy office. Pure ANC also evaluates fit and adjusts for leakage caused by hair, earrings, different ear shapes, and movement of your head as you go about the day. Additionally, it simultaneously checks what you’re hearing while noise canceling is applied against the original music content to ensure impressive audio fidelity.

Transparency Choose to escape the world with Pure ANC — or tap back into it with Transparency. When enabled, Solo Pro activates its external microphones for a natural filter of environmental noise without sacrificing exceptional sound. No need to pause your music as Transparency effectively blends the outside world into your listening experience. Hear announcements, talk with your friends, and stay aware of your surroundings — all with a tap of a button.

Audio Sharing With Apple Audio Sharing,1, there is no need to keep a favorite song or video to yourself. All Beats headphones powered by the Apple W1 and H1 chips, including Solo Pro, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, BeatsX, and Powerbeats3 Wireless are compatible. Solo Pro users can also still tap in and out of Pure ANC and Transparency while sharing, making it ideal for enjoying a movie or working out with friends.

Williams also lent his creative expertise for the new “More Matte” collection that features them in vibrant finishes like Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

“I’ve been along for the ride since Beats started and have collaborated on several projects throughout the last ten

years. As a music producer and artist, I’m so thrilled to have contributed to the design and curated a

dynamic range of colors for such an innovative and sound-focused headphone. I hope the audio experience inspires

creativity and focus in you as it does for me, and I look forward to sharing our global campaign soon.”

If you’re not into flashy colors, don’t worry, there are also Black, Ivory, and Gray elegant finishes as well.

The Beats Solo Pro’s also boasts an impressive battery life no what matter mode your preferred listening mode is, according to Beats. Fast Fuel charging will give you up to 3 hours of full-featured playback with a 10-minute charge using the included lightning cable. The Beats Solo Pro goes on sale starting October 30 and will cost $299.95, you can check them out in the video below and pre-order them at Apple.com.

—

Photo: Beats / Beats Solo Pro