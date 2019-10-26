DJ Gets Shut Down For Playing Pusha T At Drake’s Birthday Party

Drake recently celebrated his 33rd birthday with a host of friends but things got dicey with the DJ who made a huge gaffe that could have gone completely left. After the jock tried to play a song featuring Pusha T, he was promptly shut down.
At a mobster-themed birthday party, Drake and friends were donned in their gangster best and it appears a good time was had by all according to a post the rapper shared via Instagram.
However, someone caught the moment when the DJ at the party was playing the remix to Chief Keef’s “Don’t Like” which features Kanye West and Pusha T with two men approached the DJ to have him shut it off. According to the video, Drake’s longtime friend, OVO Mark, lead the charge.
Check out that moment below along with Drake giving thanks for all the birthday love.
I’ve spent many nights over the last 4 or 5 years feeling like people did not like me or resented me for things beyond my control. I would sometimes settle into this mindset for months at a time. Today I woke up and looked at my phone and realized how much positive energy and how many unbreakable bonds I have in my life from incredible people. All the messages and posts just reminded me that I am covered in a blanket of love and support and I should never second guess that. Thank you for a truly uplifting day. Love you all forever.
