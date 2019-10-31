CLOSE
Ten Toes Clown: R. Kelly A No Show At Court Due To A Toenail Infection

Talk about getting away with a lame excuse...

R. Kelly just can’t seem to catch a break these days (not that he deserves one). Right after being ordered to pay child support at the tune of $20K a month, the embattled R&B thug had to skip out of a court appearance because of a toenail infection. Yes, one toenail was infected so he couldn’t show up to court.

Page Six is reporting that Kelly was actually excused from a scheduled court appearance this past Wednesday (Oct. 30) because of a toenail infection and fears that someone might accidentally step on the toe in question. Though his lawyer, Steve Greenberg, says Kelly is “fine” and walking around a walking boot, US US District Judge Harry Leinenweber still granted the alleged pedophile a pass even though Kell’s is locked up at jail two blocks away from the courthouse.

They couldn’t get him a wheelchair or something?

R. Kelly is facing separate grand jury indictments in both New York and Illinois alleging that the “Thoia Thoing” singer recruited underage girls for sex and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy back video evidence that could be used against him amongst other things. R. Kelly trial in Illinois is set to begin in April followed by a trial in New York which is penciled in for a May 18 start. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

