Bill Cosby Throws Support Behind Detroit Public Schools

America’s favorite TV dad is, once again, calling to attention the budget cuts public schools have suffered, this go round, it’s Detroit’s public school system.

Bill Cosy, the well-known 72-year-old actor/comedian has decided to throw his celebrity support behind the school system that has endured plummeting enrollment, fiscal crisis and potential bankruptcy.

“All around the United States of America – in the cities and the counties – our public education is suffering and has been suffering. Cuts, cuts, cuts,” Cosby told reporters Tuesday as he began a day that would take him from shooting commercials to visiting homes in a far northwest Detroit neighborhood.

According to the Associated Press, Cosby joined the cause with an emphatic “I’m in,” along with emergency finance manager Robert Bobb’s $500,000 campaign to cease the mass exodus of students fleeing the district. He hopes to dissuade parents from sending their children to schools outside of the district.

Bobb began visiting the school district neighborhoods, meeting with parents who have chosen to send their children to private and charter schools outside of Detroit. On one occasion, he took Cosby along.

Dozens of residents swarmed the two as they visited homes in the lower to middle class neighborhood. And plenty of parents made claims that they want to enroll their children in private schools.

Sarvita Jones, 41, said she would send her 4-year-old to a district pre-kindergarten class.

“It’s good that Cosby came to Detroit. We need the recognition and help,” she said. “So many people are going away from Detroit schools, and Detroit schools are not as bad as everyone thinks.”

The district is set to begin classes next Tuesday.